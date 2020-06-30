Andy Murray has expressed his sadness over the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon, which was due to take place this week and next. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the tennis star shared a throwback picture from the moment he was crowned Wimbledon champion for the second time at the Men's Singles Final in 2016.

Telling fans to cherish the moments, he wrote: "Not many better days on the tennis calendar than opening Monday @wimbledon... gutted it's not happening this year and will be missing moments like this... #wimbledon #tennis #castore."

WATCH: Andy Murray and his wife play tennis with each other

Fans of the star rushed to share their heartache, with one writing: "Gutted here to stay safe Andy and all Murraynators and players." Another remarked: "No slam comes close to Wimbledon. Love watching you, Roger and Serena win there. So special!" A third person said: "An extra year for you to get back to your best."

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament. The cancellation of Wimbledon this year due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blow to tennis fans and put hopes of Andy making a victorious comeback on hold.

The tennis star shared this photo from his 2016 winning moment

In recent weeks, the 33-year-old has been keeping up his fans' spirits with a series of Instagram posts and challenges. In April, the two-time Wimbledon champion asked his followers to try to hit a tennis ball between themselves and a family member one hundred times, filming a rare video with Kim in order to demonstrate their skill at the task.