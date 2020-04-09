Andy Murray and wife Kim show off tennis skills in their gorgeous garden - video

After asking his Instagram followers what they would like to see on his page, Andy Murray delighted them by taking part in a challenge with his wife Kim Sears. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the 32-year-old shared a video of the pair playing with each other in their back garden. The Wimbledon star has challenged "all tennis players and fans" to grab their rackets and a partner to play 100 volleys from home.

WATCH: Andy Murray and his wife play tennis with each other

"The 100 volley challenge," he wrote in the caption. "There was no fighting or bickering during the filming of this video." Then referencing Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, he added: "I think the last volley was aimed at my head though... enjoy. I can't be the only one who wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together... #100volleychallenge #stayhome #tennisathome."

The couple share three children together

The video began with Andy and Kim smiling at the camera, with the sports star saying: "Hi everyone, I'm here with my wife Kim and we're going to attempt the 100 volley partner challenge." Pointing out she is playing with a child's racket, the doting wife joked: "Excuse us if it all goes to [explicit]." As well as Rodger, Andy has challenged Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki as well as his brother Jamie Murray.

The Scottish athlete, who married Kim in 2015, is a doting father to three children, four-year-old Sophia, two-year-old Edie and five-month-old son Teddy. He is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

