Andy Murray will partner up with Serena Williams in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Andy Murray has finally confirmed that he will be teaming up with Serena Williams in this year's Wimbledon mixed doubles. The exciting news comes after weeks of speculation - and tennis fans are ready for it! Andy will compete in both the men's and mixed doubles less than a month after returning to the court following hip surgery. Last night, the official Wimbledon Twitter page tweeted a GIF of the star players with their championship trophies alongside the caption: "Coming soon to a Championships near you..."

Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, had recently told journalists: "If you guys really want it... all right, done." It is believed the pair will play their first match together on Thursday. "His work ethic is just honestly off the charts," added Serena. "That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything. To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He's actually one of the few."

Of playing with Serena, dad-of-two Andy said this week: "Serena is obviously a brilliant player, has a great doubles record and is brilliant on grass obviously. She's arguably the best player ever." The 32-year-old former World No.1 was turned down by various players including French Open champion Ashleigh Barty. He returned to the All England Club in the men's doubles alongside new partner, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, on Monday. This marked Andy's return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017. The dad-of-two is building up his capacity to play after his hip operation in January.

On Friday, Serena's close friend and fellow tennis player Caroline Wozniacki revealed she would love to partner up with Andy in the mixed doubles. "I would actually, yeah - if he asked me that is," she told HELLO!. "I actually saw him the other day and I was like, 'Hey if you want to play, then let me know.'"

