Kim Kardashian's daughter North stars in dad Kanye West's new music video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter North West was born to be a star! The seven-year-old is often surprising her parents with her confidence and love for performing, and most recently, she has had a starring role in her dad's latest music video, Wash Us in the Blood, featuring Travis Scott, which dropped on Tuesday. Right at the end of the footage, which is made up of montages in various settings, North is seen dancing during a rehearsal with Kanye's Sunday Service Choir. The little girl looked adorable dressed in a pink T-shirt, with her hair styled in two topknots.

MORE: Gigi Hadid opens up about baby bump for first time - and makes surprising revelation

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West made an appearance in Kanye West's music video

This isn't the first time that North has appeared in a music video with her dad. When she was just one, the little girl featured in the video of Kanye's single Only One, featuring Paul McCartney. Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of it was captured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with Kim hiding behind the bushes as her daughter made her starring debut, so as not to distract her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: North leads music video with siblings Saint and Chicago

Kim often shares sweet clips of North on Instagram, and has revealed that she enjoys nothing more than making her own music videos at home. During the lockdown, the little girl had fun directing her younger siblings, Saint, four, and two-year-old Chicago, as they danced to background music in the living room.

READ: Kim Kardashian introduces fans to latest family additions

Last year, meanwhile, North directed Kim in a cute video to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road, which saw them both dressed up as cowgirls.

North recently celebrated her birthday in Wyoming

During the lockdown, the family have been enjoying spending quality time together, and Kim revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the children thought it was "the best thing ever" as their parents were around all the time.

However, like every parent, the beauty mogul is also facing challenges when it comes to homeschooling her oldest two children. Admitting she has a newfound respect for teachers, the reality star told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough. They [teachers] deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.