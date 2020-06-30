Kim Kardashian introduces fans to latest family additions during lockdown celebration The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian not only has four young children to look after, but many pets too! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her family celebrated daughter North's seventh birthday at their ranch in Wyoming last week, and on Monday the Skims founder shared a number of photos from their time together. In one photo, the beauty mogul introduced fans to one of her 14 horses, who are kept on the ranch. The photographed horse belonged to North, who was standing beside the animal in the picture, and Kim wrote alongside the image: "North's Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous black Freesians on the ranch."

As well as horses, Kim and Kanye's daughter is also the proud owner of three Pomeranian dogs – Sushi, Sake and Soba, who were also present during the weekend away. It looked like North had a wonderful time with her family. The little girl was thrown a cowboy-themed party and was presented with a show-stopping cake.

Kim Kardashian has 14 horses on her ranch in Wyoming

In one photo posted by Kim, North was seen cutting into it, surrounded by her cousins, friends and younger siblings. Guests included Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, as well as Kim's assistant Tracy Romulus, her husband Ray, and their three children.

North West with two of her pet dogs

Kim and Kanye are also proud parents to Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm. The family have been enjoying spending quality time together during the lockdown, and Kim revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the children thought it was "the best thing ever" as their parents were around all the time. However, like every parent, the beauty mogul is also facing challenges when it comes to homeschooling her oldest two children.

Admitting she has a newfound respect for teachers, the reality star told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough. They [teachers] deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

