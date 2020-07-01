Gigi Hadid opens up about her baby bump for first time - and makes surprising revelation The model is expecting her first child with One Direction star Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has been keeping her pregnancy relatively private after announcing the happy news in May, but recently the model opened up about her baby bump while talking to a fan on Instagram. The 25-year-old star was asked in the comments section of her post: "How do you not have a tummy? I'm four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge! You look great though." Gigi – who was pictured in an oversized jumpsuit – replied: "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it's a different story haha – wishing you the best."

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid makes rare comment about Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid's daughter is expecting her first child with boyfriend, One Direction star Zayn Malik. The couple have been isolating at Gigi's family's farm in Pennsylvania, along with Yolanda and Bella Hadid. Shortly after her pregnancy was announced, Gigi took part in an Instagram live with her makeup artist Erin Parsons to show fans how she usually applies her makeup using Maybelline products, of which she is a spokesperson.

Gigi is expecting her first baby with her One Direction boyfriend

During the live, Gigi made a rare comment about her boyfriend as well as revealing details about her pregnancy. The mum-to-be was talking to Erin about her naturally round cheeks when she made the revelation that she was a few months gone when she walked the Fashion Week runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris in February.

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round, it's like, I've had the cheeks since I was born," she said, before revealing, "Especially Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?"

The celebrity couple can't wait to become parents!

Gigi later mentioned Zayn, revealing that he wouldn't recognise her following her glow up. "I feel really good, I wish I had somewhere to go," Gigi said as she showed off the completed look.

"Our man is going to be like…You know what is so funny, is that, I don't think that he like… obviously when I walk in from work he can't be 'Oh that's an Erin look' or 'That's a Patrick look,' but he does really love, how do I say it… he reacts the most excited when Erin does my makeup."

"Without knowing, he'll be 'Wow you look amazing.' And I will be like, 'It's an Erin look'. You're his favourite makeup artist. I don't even know if he knows that, but I know that," she added.

