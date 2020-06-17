Kim Kardashian's daughter North makes music video with siblings Saint and Chicago

Kim Kardashian's children certainly know how to make the most of their time at home! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to mark oldest daughter North's seventh birthday, sharing the sweetest video of her firstborn starring in a home music video with her younger siblings Saint, four, and Chicago, two. The trio were dancing inside the living room at their family home in Calabasas, and it looked like they were having the best time! Kim has previously revealed that North in particular enjoys making and directing music videos, and the Skims founder even starred in one last year, dressing up as a cowgirl with her little girl to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road.

WATCH: North and her siblings Saint and Chicago's own music video

To mark North's birthday on Monday, Kim and Kanye took their children to their home in Wyoming, where they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their children Mason, Penelope and Reign. The family put on a show-stopping firework display for the occasion, which was accompanied by music from Kanye's Sunday Service choir.

Kim and Kanye's four children at home in Calabasas

The family have been enjoying spending quality time together during the lockdown, and Kim revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the children thought it was "the best thing ever" as their parents were around all the time. However, like every parent, the beauty mogul is also facing challenges when it comes to homeschooling her oldest two children. Admitting she has a newfound respect for teachers, the reality star told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough. They [teachers] deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

The star also revealed that she was enjoying the slow pace of her life currently, as she is normally travelling a lot for work. "I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she continued. "I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun! So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god – being their teacher too."

