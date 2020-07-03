This Morning's Ruth Langsford delights fans with video of Maggie having a bath Ruth and Eamonn adopted their dog back in 2011

Ruth Langsford has had a few days off and has made the most of them by taking extra walks with her dog Maggie.

And with the weather so miserable and wet, by Thursday, Maggie needed a good bath – and the TV presenter thankfully shared the moment with her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 60-year-old shared several clips of Maggie. The first one was filmed in slow motion and shows her pet dog coming out of the bath and shaking off the water.

"Bath time for Maggie tonight....love watching her shake herself! #bath #maggie #rescuedog #dogstrust," she captioned the post.

The second clip was filmed seconds later and shows her rescue dog drying herself on the landing carpet. "And this is how she finishes off the drying process!!" she wrote alongside it.

Her followers were in stitches and took to the comments section to praise the star and her pet dog.

"Aw bless her such a good girl. A clean girl now!" one wrote. A second one said: "She is lovely, she has such an innocent trusting look on her face as you lift her out of the bath."

Ruth shares daily videos of her walks with Maggie

A third remarked on the video of Maggie drying herself on the carpet: "Making your carpet smell nice, bonus!" Ruth and Eamonn rescued their Collie-cross dog Maggie back in 2011.

Speaking about it back then, the TV star confessed that their son Jack had been begging them to get a dog and did so from the Dogs Trust, a rescue centre in Harefield. "She's made our family complete. She's brought so much love to our house," she told the Daily Mail at the time.

