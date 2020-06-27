Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reminisce over hilarious honeymoon throwback photo The This Morning presenters have been married for ten years

Eamonn Holmes thrilled fans on Saturday with a throwback photo that he said summed up his honeymoon with his wife and This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford. The hilarious picture, which was clearly taken shortly after their marriage back in 2010, showed the couple on a bed.

Eamonn was slumped on a pillow with a veil on his head, while Ruth sat bolt upright in her pyjamas, holding a high heel shoe to her ear like a telephone. A white bouquet sat between them and flower leis were also slung on the bed. Both Ruth and her husband wore eye masks, with hers labelled "Mr" and his reading "Mrs."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes serenades Ruth Langsford on This Morning in honour of wedding anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes serenades Ruth Langsford on This Morning

The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday, and Eamonn's caption explained that he was posting the photo in answer to some comments he'd received. The presenter wrote: "Included in your Anniversary good wishes, some of you asking where our Honeymoon was...? Sorry, afraid it was all a bit of a blur." Ruth played along, commenting: "I THINK we had a good honeymoon!!"

RELATED: Look back on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' wedding as they celebrate 10th anniversary

Presenter Nicki Chapman expressed her approval for the hilarious snap, commenting: "What a wonderful photo! Happy Anniversary to you both," and the star's other followers shared the sentiment. Their comments included: "So funny," "Hahaha brilliant," and: "Great picture, happy anniversary." The couple presented This Morning on their anniversary, as they do every Friday, and Eamonn took the opportunity to serenade his wife, singing along to Slim Whitman's song Happy Anniversary.

Eamonn has been married to Ruth for ten years

He then presented Ruth with a gift hamper containing tins of gin and tonic, a tin of tomato soup, a tin of biscuits, and a tin of coffee, among other treats, in honour of the fact that tin is the traditional tenth-anniversary gift.

Ruth, meanwhile, shared a series of throwback photos from the couple's wedding day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, showing the pair in the grounds of their picturesque wedding venue. "Loving & laughing for 24 years… Happy 10th Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes," she captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.