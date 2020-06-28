Ruth Langsford opened up about her family life during a recent episode of Loose Women while the panel were discussing whether parents can have a favourite child. In the segment, the TV presenter reflected on the dynamics between her son Jack, 18, and his three older siblings, who are Eamonn Holmes' children from his first marriage. The This Morning host explained that it was brilliant that the siblings got on so well, as her husband had been worried that his older children would feel Jack got special treatment as he lived with him full time.

"I think it's been fantastic for Eamonn because when we had Jack, the other three didn't live with us, and I think he was always concerned that they might feel that Jack got special treatment or that they might be jealous of him, but that never happened," Ruth said.

The doting mum also praised Eamonn as a father. She said: "Obviously Eamonn's got four, and people have said to me does Eamonn treat Jack differently from the other three. And I say absolutely not one iota, as far as he's concerned he has four children, they are all treated the same. Eamonn's three children from his previous marriage all love Jack and he loves them, and they are all very close. They talk a lot actually with Eamon and I."

Eamonn Holmes is a doting dad to four children

Eamonn and Ruth celebrated Jack's 18th birthday just before going into lockdown. The teenager has been kept mainly out of the public eye by his protective parents, although as a baby he made an adorable TV debut on Loose Women. Ruth and Eamonn also often joke that they embarrass their son on a regular basis, especially when they are on television.

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford with son Jack

During a previous episode of Loose Women, Ruth revealed that her son had invited her to his 18th party, but had strict instructions for her to follow. "He said, you can come but don't speak to anybody," she laughed.

Jack may even have a career in the television industry in the future too, as it sounds like he's taking after his mum and dad. During an interview with HELLO! in 2019, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him."

Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

