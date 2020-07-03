Ben Shephard praises Andi Peters following his impromptu Black Lives Matter speech The GMB host is very grateful to Andi for his career

Ben Shephard has heaped praise on his Good Morning Britain colleague Andi Peters, crediting him for kick-starting his career in broadcasting. The admiration comes shortly after the presenter interrupted Friday's show to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sharing Andi's clip on Twitter, Ben tweeted: "So @andipeters gave me my first job in TV, he inspired me then and he continues to inspire me now."

WATCH: Andi Peters makes impassioned Black Lives Matters speech

Ben, 45, started his television career in 1998, when he hosted Channel 4 spin-off show The Bigger Breakfast before presenting T4's teen strand on Channel 4. At the time, Andi was Channel 4's commissioning editor for youth and children's programmes.

During the segment on racism, Andi told younger viewers that they could have a job in television like himself despite their ethnicity. "I just want to say something as I can, as one of the only black people on this show, it is so important that we all keep talking," he said. "It really is. People meet me in the street and ask me how I feel about it.

Andi and Ben Shephard appear on GMB together

"We've all started this conversation and one of the best things about Good Morning Britain is that we talk about it – we're not brushing it under the rug, we're not tip-toeing around, we are talking about it. Every day on this programme we are talking about it and it’s really important that we do."

Turning his attention to black children, Andi said: "Every black kid watching right now - you could do this job. Anyway, let me tell you about this prize… Sorry, I felt that I needed to say it. I shouldn't apologise, I mustn't apologise - I just wanted to say it."

