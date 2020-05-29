Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan send their love to Kate Garraway after watching her break down in tears The GMB star's husband Derek is continuing his fight with COVID-19

Good Morning Britain presenters Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan have sent their love to their colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek remains in intensive care with coronavirus. The GMB star, who has taken some time off from the show, was pictured breaking down in tears after taking part in what might be the final Clap for Our Carers on Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals her heart sinks more every day

Upon seeing Kate, Piers took to Twitter to express his sadness, writing: "This breaks my heart. Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague." He added: "So many families like hers going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis. Sending all my love to Kate and continuing to root for Derek."

WATCH: Ben Shephard apologises to Jason Watkins after GMB interview is cut short

On Friday's GMB, host Ben read out Kate's latest statement on Derek's healthy, and then added: "Sending love to Kate, Derek, Billy and Darcey, and all of you out there." Derek, 52, was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in hospital. However, Kate remains hopeful he will recover soon. "Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style," she said.

Kate seen wiping tears on Thursday evening

"It's been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me and I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it's coming to an end before Derek's ordeal with us... But whether we clap or not next Thursday my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs goes on." She added: "They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn't it?

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner reach out to Kate Garraway amid husband's health battle

"I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey and Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It's not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps. Thanks so much for all your messages and thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com. Standing together and learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope."