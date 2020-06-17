Ben Shephard shared an extremely rare photo with his wife Annie on Wednesday – and she does not look very happy! The Good Morning Britain presenter seemed to frustrate his wife by taking selfies with her while she's wearing no makeup – we totally get it.

Posting the snap on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Ben joked that he had cheered his wife up by heading home from their romantic stroll to watch the football following its return since the coronavirus shut down in March.

Ben Shephard and Annie married in 2004

Captioning the image, Ben wrote: "Early evening Pre kick-off promenade with my hairdresser who’s not happy with my selfies apparently she’s not got make up on... I didn’t like to say I hadn’t noticed!! Anyway back in time for the footy which has cheered her up no end."

Ben was referring to the lockdown haircut Annie gave him last week. Taking to his Instagram to share a video of his new look, the presenter unveiled his trimmed down hair. "I've got a bucket of coffee that I'm slowly going to make my way through to try and wake myself up," he joked.

"Mrs S has had another go at the old barnet, a couple of holes here and there." Looking unsure, he then quipped: "But she's getting better, isn't she?"

Ben and Annie share two sons

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004 and tend to keep their relationship private. They have two sons called Jack and Sam, and the Tipping Point presenter often shares sweet family insights into their life at home.

Family certainly comes first for Ben. Last summer the TV star announced that he was going to be stepping down from his Goals on Sunday presenting duties after a whopping nine years in order to spend more time with his children. "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with," he told the Mirror.

"They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them." He added: "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I’m shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I’ll benefit too from being more involved in their weekend life."

