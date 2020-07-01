Ben Shephard posts rare video showing how wife Annie is helping him during lockdown The Good Morning Britain star has been married since 2004

Ben Shephard posted a video on Wednesday which showed his wife Annie giving him another lockdown haircut – but he seemed happier about it than she did! The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Instagram to share the short clip, which showed him sitting in the garden of his family home, with a towel around his neck and wife Annie wielding an electric shaver.

Addressing his followers, Ben sounded cheery as he said: "Lockdown trim number three from Mrs S. How are you feeling about today's effort?" His wife, who sported a dark jumpsuit and wore her own long hair in a loose ponytail, seemed a little more serious, responding: "Tense."

Ben clarified: "Tense?" "Still tense," Annie confirmed, adding: "Not enjoying it." Her husband didn't seem too worried, however, teasing: "Just don't mess it up and we'll be all right." The couple has been married since 2004 and shares two sons: Jack, 15, and Sam, 13.

The family have spent lockdown at their home in London, with Ben travelling to the GMB studios to co-host the show, and Annie taking over hair-cutting duties from the backstage team. Last month, dad-of-two Ben admitted he'd posted a selfie with his wife even though Annie wasn't keen on the photo.

Ben and Annie have been married for 16 years

The sweet snap showed the couple out on a walk in the country ahead of the return of the premier league. Keen football fan Ben captioned it: "Early evening Pre kickoff promenade with my hairdresser, who's not happy with my selfies, apparently she's not got make up on... I didn't like to say I hadn't noticed!! Anyway, back in time for the footy which has cheered her up no end. #romance."

The Tipping Point host's followers were quick to assure Annie that she looked lovely all the same, with Gaby Roslin commenting: "She’s so beautiful she doesn’t need any!" Others added: "Gorgeous couple! Annie doesn't need makeup ben she's naturally pretty," and: "She's lucky enough to not need any makeup... wish I looked that good without it!"

