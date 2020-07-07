Maya Jama has announced the sad news that her grandfather has died. Sharing a series of photos of her family on Instagram, the star wrote: "Rip Grandad," adding that heaven had "gained another angel".

The 25-year-old posted an incredible photograph of herself and her brother Omar cuddled up to their grandfather, writing: "Real g's immigrated from Somalia and built a life for themselves, started working, started a family, bought a house. Pretty sure they were one of the first Somali families in Bristol."

Maya shared the news on Instagram

Tributes flooded social media on Tuesday, with many of Maya's fans sharing sweet messages on Twitter. "I'm sorry for your loss," wrote one, with another adding: "Sorry for your loss hon."

MORE: Inside Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer star Maya Jama’s stunning London home

Maya shared a series of touching photos

MORE: 10 stunning Brit Awards after party dresses that we couldn't take our eyes off

Maya is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, and even revealed in an interview with The Guardian last month that she struggles to open up about her past.

Addressing the issue on Instagram, Maya wrote: "Speaking about my past always feels a bit like opening old wounds especially when I know the tabloids are going to make their own headlines out of it. But I made the decision years ago to be as transparent as I could to show anyone that has been through similar things that despite the cards you are dealt in life you are still enough and your dreams are more than achievable."

Once again, Maya's loyal fans took to social media to support her, with many posting sweet messages beneath her Instagram post.

"You've made so many people proud. Keep growing and glowing," wrote one, with another adding: "Big! Just being yourself is what counts and [what has] gotten you to where you are. Keep up the good work."

A third added: "You are a strong, beautiful woman."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.