You will never believe who Madonna is related to – and she's just as famous! The Vogue hitmaker is distantly related to another well-known singer

Madonna is a world-famous singer and has a legion of fans, but it turns out there's more than one talented performer in her family! The Vogue hitmaker is distantly related to none other than Celine Dion, MyHeritage has uncovered. What's more, Madonna admitted in an interview with Michael Parkinson in 2006 that her dad was a big fan of Celine! When asked whether she was her dad's favourite singer, she said: "I'm afraid I'm not. It's a toss-up between Tony Bennett and Celine Dion." The two singers are also related to royalty too, as they are both distant cousins of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale makes shocking confession about Gwen Stefani

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Madonna shares rare glimpse inside London home

Madonna is distantly related to Celine Dion!

Years ago, Madonna became fascinated with her family tree and worked with genealogist William Addams Reitweisner. Talking to the Irish Examiner, William explained: "Camilla and Madonna are both descended from Zacharie Cloutier, who lived from 1617 to 1708, and Camilla and Celine descend from Jean Guyon, who lived from 1619 to 1694. "Both Jean and Zacharie died in Chateau-Richer, Quebec. Because of their unusual French-Canadian ancestry, they are all blood relations."

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside 'new home' during lockdown

The Vogue hitmaker has said her dad is a huge Celine Dion fan!

While Madonna has some impressive distant relatives, the singer is also raising future stars too. The Holiday singer is a doting mum to Lourdes, 23, Rocco, 19, David, 14, Mercy James, 14, and seven-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. Lourdes is a talented dancer, and Madonna opened up about her oldest child during an interview with Vogue. "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department," she said.

David, meanwhile, has a promising football career ahead of him. Madonna moved her family to Lisbon so that her son could fulfil his dreams, and she's incredibly proud of him. She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most.

She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

If finding out about this celebrity connection inspires you to explore your own family tree, then this can be done on myheritage.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.