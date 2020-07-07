Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington enjoy rare date night as lockdown eases The This Morning presenter has been married to the BBC journalist since 2009

Martin Lewis has treated his wife Lara Lewington to a romantic night out – their first date night together since lockdown restrictions were put in place.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the This Morning money saving expert explained they opted for a weekday outing to the pub in order to avoid busy crowds over the weekend when restrictions were eased.

"Going out for dinner with Mrs MSE tonight, in a lovely pub garden," he tweeted. "Very exciting. Our first for months (we stayed home this weekend, preferred to save it for a quieter evening). Time for dinner, crosswords (same books, who can fill the most in) and each other's company."

Fans of the finance guru were equally excited for him, with one writing: "Have a lovely, well deserved evening together xx thank you for everything you have done to help us all xx." Another remarked: "Hope you both enjoy you're evening. You certainly deserve it. Thank you for all you're information advice you have given through these awful times. Xxx."

Martin and Lara have been married since 2009

The couple, who have been married since May 2009, are doting parents to their seven-year-old daughter, Sapphire. Lara is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine.

During a recent new interview with the Guardian, Martin opened up about his and his wife's money spending habits. "I'm not tight at all. Lara is the tight one in the family. Everyone thinks it's me," he shared.

"She's much more worried about spending money than I am. My whole shtick is to maximise happiness with your money. Having money is not happiness, but not having money is sadness and destroys lives."

