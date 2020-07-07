Kelly Ripa may be a celebrity, but she's been experiencing the same problems as everyone else during lockdown, including internet issues! On Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother-of-three was forced to sit still as she presented alongside co-host Ryan Seacrest, for fear of the screen freezing on her. At the beginning of the programme, she addressed the issue: "Hey Ryan, the reason I'm sitting awkwardly is that I've been told not to move too much today. We're having internet issues so I've been told to sit as still as possible." Kelly was sitting in an uncomfortable-looking position on the sofa, and added: "I wanted to sit back but I can't. Ryan, it would be great if you did the entire show and do all the talking, and I will sit just like this!"

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa opened up about her internet problems on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly with co-host Ryan Seacrest

Throughout the lockdown, Kelly and Ryan have been continuing to present their popular daytime show from their respective homes. Until recently, the All My Children star hosted the programme from her holiday house in the Caribbean, where she was isolating with her family. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos had taken their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, on holiday during Spring Break, but were unable to get back to New York when the coronavirus lockdown travel restrictions were implemented.

The star made several references to her family's longer-than-planned holiday on the show, including the fact she had run out of clothes, so was having to borrow Lola's outfits. Mark also joked that it had been the "longest family vacation ever" in a tribute message to son Michael on his graduation day.

The TV presenter is isolating with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

In June, Kelly shared a photo of Mark walking down the street in New York wearing a face mask, revealing that the family had been able to return home.

They were no doubt happy to be back in the Big Apple for Independence Day on Saturday, which they celebrated with their relatives, including Kelly's nephew, with a show-stopping firework display.

The family had more than one reason to celebrate too, as it was also Kelly's dad's birthday on Saturday. The proud daughter paid a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram, sharing a montage of photos of him from over the years, including a cute picture of him with Kelly and Ryan, and pictures with his grandchildren and son-in-law.

