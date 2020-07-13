Peter Andre shares heartbreaking post as Katie Price's son is rushed to hospital Harvey is being treated in intensive care

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram in response to the news that Katie Price's eldest son Harvey has been rushed to intensive care. His ex-wife confirmed on Sunday that the 18-year-old – who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind and has autism - had been taken away in an ambulance after struggling to breathe.

She wrote: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands and would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

A representative for Katie told The Sun: "His condition is very dangerous and Katie is terrified. He has a temperature of 42 degrees and is struggling to breathe. One of his conditions is adrenal failure that could cause his organs to fail and is very dangerous."

Peter Andre is praying for Harvey, who is in intensive care

On Monday, Peter shared a touching post with his fans, writing "Praying" over the praying hands emoji, along with a sad face. He simply captioned it with a red love heart.

Katie and Peter's own children have also sent messages of love and support for their brother.

Katie and Peter pictured with Harvey and son Junior

Junior, 15, simply said: "Love you big bro" and uploaded a photo of his mum and Harvey to his Instagram stories. Princess, 13, replied to her mum's message with: "I love you Harv soo much."

It comes shortly after Peter shared a birthday message for Harvey in honour of his 18th on 27 May. Peter, 47, was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke. Together, Peter and Katie, 42, welcomed Junior in June 2005 and Princess in June 2007. The Australian singer went on to have a son and a daughter with wife Emily MacDonagh - Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theo. Katie, meanwhile, is now a mother of five.