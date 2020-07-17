Strictly's Stacey Dooley shares snaps from romantic date night with 'King' Kevin Clifton Fans can't get over Stacey's sweet nickname for her boyfriend

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton enjoyed a rare night out together on Thursday, after spending the past few months together at home during the lockdown. The Strictly Come Dancing couple went out together for an Indian meal in London, where they were joined by one of their good friends, Chris Evans' personal assistant Hiten Vora.

Sharing a photo of herself ready for the outing, Stacey revealed her sweet nickname for Kevin, writing: "Date night with the King." The Glow Up presenter wore a simple cream cami, jeans and flip flops for the outing, and fans couldn't resist commenting both on her style and her caption.

"And you my dear are without a doubt THE QUEEN," one commented on the photo. "Your outfit is goals," another wrote, while a third added: "You two are goals!"

Stacey later shared photos from their night out, showing herself, Kevin and Viten sat together in Brigadiers Indian restaurant in central London, with an assortment of dishes on the table.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton went out for a date night on Thursday

Viten gave further insight into their evening with a collage of photos shared on Instagram with the caption: "What a joy it is to be allowed to see friends and dine in restaurants again! I've missed these silly fools @sjdooley and @keviclifton. Whilst not watching Homes under the Hammer they like hanging out with me, how wonderful."

Stacey and Kevin have been dating for over a year, and have spent the coronavirus lockdown isolating together at the TV presenter's stylish London home.

The couple went out for an Indian meal

The Strictly couple's relationship appears to be going from strength-to-strength, and in May the couple even sparked engagement rumours when Stacey posted a photo of them together at home where she appears to have a ring on her engagement finger on her left hand.

