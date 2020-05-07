Is that an engagement ring we can see?! Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have fans convinced they are engaged after sharing a brand new photo on their Instagram accounts. The image, which was taken inside the couple’s London home, appeared online on Wednesday evening. It shows Stacey sitting on a chair which is covered with a faux sheepskin throw, while Strictly star Kevin stands beside her. Both are dressed all in black, with Stacey barefooted. She is captured pushing her hair behind her ear with her left hand – and the couple's followers were quick to spot a ring on her left finger. "Congratulations – I spy a pretty ring! X," one wrote, while a second remarked: "Finally!"

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have sparked engagement rumours with their latest photo

Documentary maker Stacey, 33, and pro dancer Kevin, 37, first met when they were partnered on the BBC One show in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball Trophy. Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019. Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships, and in July, she spoke publicly for the first time about boyfriend Kevin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals how she and Kevin Clifton pass the time in lockdown

"Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy," the 32-year-old told The Guardian. "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about Kevin. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."

In February this year, Stacey even spoke about the possibility of starting a family with her partner. "He is an angel. He's the kindest man I've ever met," she said on a HOSTEing Laura Jackson podcast. "His temperament is very chilled and very calm, and he would be an amazing father." Asked whether she would like to have children soon, the TV star replied: "I think so. I'm sort of back and forth

"I love the idea of having a gang, a unit – us against the world. I love all that. And I would love to take care of someone."