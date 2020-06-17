Kevin Clifton reveals how he and girlfriend Stacey Dooley differ – and it's so relatable The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been together for over a year

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton revealed a major difference between himself and his girlfriend Stacey Dooley on Wednesday – and many couples will relate! The dancer took to Instagram to share a recent conversation that he jokingly hinted he had found a little frustrating.

Kevin posted a black square with white writing on it, which read: "Me: @StaceyDooley: Me: @StaceyDooley: Premier League kicks off: @StaceyDooley: Can I show u this video of @LittleMix? Do u like my hairband? What do u think about politics? Which colour loungewear do you prefer out of these? Can we watch @QueerEye?"

The star's followers instantly related, with their comments including: "I’m totally Stacey," "Every person in the country right now whose partner isn’t into football," and: "Welcome to my house!" One fan also expressed their approval for Stacey's viewing preferences, writing: "'Can we watch Queer Eye' should always be met with a resounding YES… Me and my bf love to watch it."

Premier League football returned to British TV screens on Wednesday for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March, with Sheffield United facing off against Prince William's favourite team, Aston Villa. The first match back wasn't the most exciting affair however, ending in a nil-nil draw – can't say we blame Stacey for not wanting to tune in!

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly in 2018

Although Kevin, 37, teasingly shared his frustration, he and Stacey 33, are clearly very loved up. The couple met on the set of Strictly when they were paired together in 2018 and went on to win the series before they started dating in early 2019.

The pair have been spending lockdown together, and Kevin even turned his hand to dyeing his girlfriend's iconic red hair, although he was scared he might mess it up. In an interview with FUBAR radio last month, the dancer said: "We’re still together! I was so nervous doing that. I was more nervous doing that than performing on Strictly."

