Stacey Dooley has been spilling some Strictly secrets! The former champion admitted that she was warned ahead of her appearance on the 2018 series that the public's interest in her personal life would go into overdrive. The documentary-maker, who has been dating former pro partner Kevin Clifton for almost a year, revealed that she was told, in no uncertain terms, that appearing on the show would come with some hefty implications. "They are fairly forthcoming at the start. They are quite transparent. The exec will sit you down and say that there’s this insatiable appetite for information and gossip surrounding Strictly," she told Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares funny video of Stacey Dooley dancing

"They explain that there will be people desperate to ask you questions and know about your personal life," Stacey added: "I definitely underestimated the enormity of the show. If you do that show, unfortunately, it’s one of the negatives that come with it… but the positives far outweigh the negatives." Stacey admitted that the interest in her personal life has "certainly changed over the last year or two". She added: "The thing is, I’m painfully dull. I am so boring, I have these people stood outside my house, I don’t know what they expect to see, because it’s me taking out the bins in my tracksuit."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met on Strictly in 2018

Stacey recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in Lisbon, Portugal, with Kevin, who whisked her away for a romantic break following his announcement that he has left Strictly after seven years. In his statement, Kevin thanked his fans for their support. "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life," he said. "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special." He added: "Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

Kevin Clifton won Strictly for the first time in 2018 with Stacey Dooley

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton." Responding to his post, Stacey remarked: "I could burst with pride. Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly. Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high. You will always be the King of Strictly."

