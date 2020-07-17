What is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's net worth? Princess Beatrice's new husband's fortune revealed Princess Beatrice and her new husband wed in Windsor on Friday

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is now an official member of the Firm following his secret royal wedding to Princess Beatrice in Windsor on Friday 17 July.

While few details have been released about their special day, we're sure it was one to remember, even if it was not the ceremony or celebration they had originally planned after their May nuptials were postponed due to COVID-19.

Despite the setback, the couple surprised everyone when it was revealed on Friday morning that they had exchanged vows at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, where the Queen, Prince Philip and close family were in attendance. The couple had originally planned to say 'I do' in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London and Her Majesty was set to host a private reception afterward in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

But now that Edoardo has married into one of the most famous families in the world, what else do we know about him? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

Edoardo is the CEO and founder of a property development and interior design company named Banda, based in London. The company specialises in finding and developing homes for wealthy clients. He comes from a family of real estate developers, and his father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, 68, descends from Italian aristocracy.

The Italian businessman previously revealed to the New York Times that he knew from a young age that he wanted to go into property development. "I spent my childhood being dragged around to see sites. I used my holidays to do ten to 15 internships with developers and property banks and legal firms and agencies, so I felt I had the big picture of the property sector."

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a property developer

How did Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi meet?

Edoardo's father met Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York in the Swiss ski resort Verbier in 1972 and the families have been friends for years. "Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life," Edoardo's parents said in a statement after their engagement announcement.

"Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

The newlyweds made their first public appearance at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala. That same year, they were spotted at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and Edoardo accompanied Beatrice on a family trip. They then made a joint appearance at Lady Gabriella Windsor's May wedding to Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. They announced their engagement in September 2019.

What is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's net worth?

Edoardo's exact net worth is not currently known although he is reported to be a multimillionaire. His company, Banda, has developed over 400,000 square feet of London real estate with a total gross development value of almost £700 million, according to LinkedIn. In 2018, a news report by Prime Resi revealed that Banda had sold its freehold on Richmond Brewery Stores for £5 million.

