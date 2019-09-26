Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The pair have announced their engagement and we couldn't be happier for them. The statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. "We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Beatrice's father, the Duke of York shared beautiful photos of his daughter and Edoardo, revealing details of his daughter's ring. Prince Andrew said: "These photographs were taken by @princesseugenie. The 2nd photo shows Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring, which was designed by Edo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.⁣"

Princess Eugenie is thrilled for her sister Beatrice and shared the happy news on her Instagram page, writing: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. by me!! “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

The Duke and Duchess of York said: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. "We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

Sarah Ferguson posted photos of the happy couple on her own Instagram page, writing: "I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law. @princesseugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close. Beatrice and Edo wanted her to capture this special moment. The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park.

Quote from Misan Harriman: “Everything clicks when they are together and that’s exactly what my lens captured. It was an honour to observe and document such love.”

Mr Mapelli's parents Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi said: "We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice's engagement. "Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. "They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will

only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

Princess Beatrice's wedding will be the fourth royal marriage ceremony in recent years, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's and then Eugenie's in 2018, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor's to Tom Kingston in 2019. All three took place in the gothic 15th century St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, with Beatrice likely to be offered the chance to marry in the same venue by the Queen. Other options could include Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, where Beatrice's cousin Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall. It is unlikely the Princess would choose the higher-profile Westminster Abbey in central London where her parents and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married.

Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were been pictured for the first time since the start of their relationship during their exotic New Year's holiday in Kenya. The Daily Mail published a gorgeous photo of the pair walking hand-in-hand on the beach on Lamu, an island off Kenya where Edoardo's family own a coastal estate.

It is thought that Beatrice flew to be with her boyfriend shortly after Christmas, where she spent the festivities with the royal family in Sandringham. The 30-year-old was pictured arriving at the annual Christmas church service along with her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank – who experienced his first Sandringham Christmas.

Beatrice, who split from her long-term love Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together, appeared with property developer Edoardo, who is known as Edo, at a Pitch@Palace event at St James's Palace in London, hosted by Andrew in June. The Princess is said to have begun dating Edoardo after meeting him again at Eugenie's wedding. Edoardo is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Shale, is a count himself, and has been a friend of the Yorks for some time. Edoardo has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.