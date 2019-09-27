Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée reacts to Princess Beatrice engagement news The royal couple got engaged after 11 months of dating

Following the news of Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the property developer's ex-fiancée has congratulated the pair on their happy news. Dara Huang, who shares two-year-old son Christopher 'Woolfie' Woolf with Edoardo, told MailOnline on Thursday: "I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families." The Chinese-American architect, 37, was engaged to the Italian count, 34, for three-and-a-half years before their split.

Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The royal wedding is set to take place next year, with more details to be released at a later date, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday morning. Sharing a series of official engagement pictures, Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

MORE: Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Meghan Markle for engagement photos

It's been a whirlwind year for the royal, having made her first public debut with Edoardo back in March when they stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham. They started dating last year, and have been pictured on a number of occasions since in recent months. Edoardo even joined Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May.

GALLERY: Royal weddings held in Windsor

Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew also shared their joy over the news, releasing a joint statement which read: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.