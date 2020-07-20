Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson shares excitement over next chapter with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and her Strictly star boyfriend Gorka Marquez have a big project on their hands now that lockdown has eased - moving house! In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the radio presenter excitedly revealed: "We hopefully should be moving in the next week - we are hoping!"

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

"We packed everything off before lockdown, so we have been kind of living out of cardboard boxes for the last three months. But I said to Gorka, 'Once we're in the new house and we're all sorted, we'll look back and laugh that we lived on a beanbag for three months.' So, it's been quite good to have a little project – we've got a fresh start, in a new house."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson talks to us about her life as a mum

The couple, who celebrated their daughter Mia’s first birthday on 4 July with pink balloons, a Go Jetters cake and a giant light-up number one installation in their front room, have been entertaining their followers with cute workout videos and candid family snaps over the past few months, giving fans an insight into the organised chaos of their household.

MORE: Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing!

And Gemma has admitted that lockdown life has enabled Gorka – whose tour was cancelled due to the pandemic - to spend more quality time with his girls than usual. Of lockdown, she said: "It's not really been a challenge to be honest. Obviously Gorka is usually away on tour, it's normally just me and Mia. Obviously, we are never going to get this time back again so we kind of embrace it."

Gemma and Gorka will be moving house very soon

The couple, who are both passionate about health and fitness, admit that training can be tricky with a small child around. "Usually I'll be up when she's up in the morning, trying to squeeze my training in," she said of when Spanish-born Gorka is away. "I suppose the only downtime is when Mia sleeps at night, when I choose training and I have more energy for exercise. Whereas while Gorka has been here, we have been able to share everything - including our exercise."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals how becoming parents has changed her and Gorka Marquez

The lovebirds, who met when Gemma was a contestant in Strictly in 2017 (she was a finalist with her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec), fit in the workouts where they can. "We get quite competitive while we are training together and Gorka is obviously physically stronger than me which really annoys me," revealed the former Hollyoaks star, who has once again teamed up with fitness streaming service, TV.FIT, to launch her second programme, Stronger 2.

The radio presenter has teamed up with TV.FIT

The programme itself combines familiar exercises – such as equipment-based resistance exercises with bodyweight-only moves and pure strength rounds with explosive, high intensity, interval bouts. "TV.FIT loved what I represented and they wanted to put a programme of mine on the condition that it was about being healthy and stronger, not weight loss or fitting into a certain size pair of jeans. It needs to be about getting stronger."

Stronger 2 launches soon on fitness streaming service TV.FIT