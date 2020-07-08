Gemma Atkinson catches baby Mia doing the cheekiest thing ever - watch

Gemma Atkinson was left unimpressed after she caught her baby daughter Mia trying to get rid of her breakfast.

GALLERY: 5 celebrities who toasted their child's first birthday in lockdown

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, the former Strictly Come Dancing star filmed her little girl – who turned one on Saturday – hand her bits of food to one of their pet dogs Norman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson catches Mia doing the cheekiest thing

"I'm watching you, I'm here. Don't feed the doggy," the doting mum was heard saying. "It's for you. Norman, you shouldn't even be here." She also wrote across the clip, "thick as thieves" and "literally checking over her shoulder that I can't see before she feeds him".

MORE: Gemma and Gorka just won the internet with Mia's birthday cake

The funny post comes shortly after Gemma shared her pain after taking Mia, whom she shares with Gorka Marquez, for her annual routine injections on Monday. Sharing a sweet picture of her little girl sat in her pushchair following the appointment, Gemma wrote: "Hands up who had their age one injections today! (How awful are they for them AND us by the way.)"

She then added a short video clip walking through a park with their family dogs, Norman and Ollie. "Walk with my bros cheered me up after mum," added Gemma.

Since welcoming little Mia, Gemma and Gorka have taken to parenting like a duck to water. The couple, who met on Strictly back in 2017, regularly share sweet updates about their family life – often posting several cute photos and videos of baby Mia.

READ: Gorka Marquez pays heartfelt tribute to Gemma Atkinson on special milestone

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with HELLO!, Gemma dismissed any plans to tie the knot any time soon. "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect," she said.

"We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes. The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.