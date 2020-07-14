Gemma Atkinson reveals fears after trip out with baby Mia and Gorka Marquez The former Emmerdale actress shares one-year-old Mia with her Strictly star boyfriend

Gemma Atkinson went on her first trip out of the house since lockdown and was understandably a bit worried about it. On Tuesday, the former Emmerdale actress went for an early morning breakfast with boyfriend Gorka Marquez and their one-year-old daughter Mia, and updated her fans on social media afterwards. In footage shared on Instagram Stories, the Hits Radio presenter said: "We just did our very first outing! I have been a bit nervous going out still, I know that sounds a bit ridiculous to some people. But however, we did. We went to our local café, really early doors."

The former Hollyoaks star then went on to reassure everyone that the café had followed all the social distancing guidelines, which had made her feel better about the experience. She said: "There were only two other people in, door markings, it was socially distanced, hand sanitizer. So yes, we've had our first outing!"

Gemma Atkinson opened up about her fears following first lockdown outing with her family

After sharing the footage, Gemma received a lot of messages from fans feeling the same as her. The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist thanked everyone for getting in touch with another post. She wrote: "Omg it's so nice to know so many of you feel the same re going out again. I thought I was overreacting!

"It's still really daunting with children and older parents to consider. I want to protect my bubble. My next meal out is booked for the last weekend in September [crying face emoji]."

The former Emmerdale star is a doting mum to baby Mia

During lockdown, Gemma has been enjoying spending quality time with Gorka – who is often away for work. The doting parents have also celebrated some special milestones with their daughter, including her first birthday on 4 July. The little girl was treated to a party at home with a small handful of close family members present.

Mia also took her first steps over the weekend. Gemma shared the exciting news with followers on Instagram in a video, telling them: "Mia just walked!" Gorka was also in the footage, and revealed that he had cried. Gemma then continued by explaining the situation took the parents completely by surprise, stating: "She walked three steps, she did three little steps whilst eating a bagel."

