Gemma Atkinson has reflected on how becoming a parent had changed her in a new Instagram post that many people will relate to! The actress and DJ uploaded two photos of herself and her partner of two years, Gorka Marquez. In the first, the couple was smiling in a sunny location, with Gemma's arm around Gorka's shoulder and the sea in the background behind them. They both looked happy and carefree. In the second photo, Gemma and Gorka slumped against what appeared to be their headboard, each wearing a face mask and looking a tad unimpressed.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson denies pregnancy rumours while at work

The mum-of-one captioned the pictures: "Before kids on a weekend VS after kids on a weekend," adding three crying-laughing emojis and tagging her boyfriend. Fans were quick to empathise, commenting: "I can totally relate to this," "Love this....so true...rock & roll," and: "Classic and so true… wouldn’t change it for the world though would we."

Gemma shared the hilarious before-and-after photos at the weekend

Gemma and professional dancer Gorka met when the former Emmerdale star took part in Strictly back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until last year's Christmas special. Now they live together in Greater Manchester, where Gemma hails from, and share daughter Mia, who was born on 4 July 2019.

Since giving birth, the Hollyoaks actress has been candid on social media about the joys and stresses of becoming a parent. On Wednesday, she was quick to clarify that she isn't currently pregnant, after revealing that the top she was wearing is from a maternity range. In a video filmed inside the Hits Radio studio, Gemma said: "Loads of you have been asking me where this shirt's from." She then turned to her co-host Wes Butters, and asked, "Wes, where's it from?" He replied: "H&M maternity," after which Gemma faced the camera again and said: "I'm not pregnant again, but I just like it."

