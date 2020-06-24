With ten days to go before Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson celebrate their daughter Mia's first birthday, the Strictly Come Dancing pro has melted hearts by posting the most adorable video with his little girl. The sweet footage, which was shared on Instagram, shows the doting dad cuddling up to Mia as he tries to make her giggle.

GALLERY: 5 celebrities who toasted their child's first birthday in lockdown

"MATCHING TOPS & GIGGLES [heart emoji]. #princess #daddysgirl #stayathome," Gorka simply captioned the clip. He also shared a selfie with his tiny mini-me daughter. However, mum Gemma was quick to notice her little teeth poking through, writing: "Her little teeth [awkward face emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez melts hearts with cute video of baby Mia

Fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Mia is so adorable, such a beautiful and happy little girl." Another remarked: "Awwwwww the love between you is so beautiful and so special. And all her little teeth!!! She's getting so big, so quick." A third person added: "Ahh love seeing your posts - she is growing up so fast! Xx."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia hits special milestone

Meanwhile, Gorka and Gemma - who met on Strictly back in 2017 - are preparing to celebrate their daughter's first birthday on 4 July. Earlier this month, the professional dancer delighted fans by making the sweetest comment about his daughter Mia. As part of an Instagram Q&A, one of his followers asked him: "How did you feel when Mia was born and how's fatherhood been for you?" and he revealed that he felt like "the luckiest man in the WORLD. Her and [Gemma] are my everything".

The Strictly star also posted this lovely snap

The lovebirds appear happier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, which has allowed them to spend some quality time together as a family of three. However, Gemma recently revealed they have no plans to tie the knot. "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect," she told HELLO!.

READ: Gorka Marquez pays heartfelt tribute to Gemma Atkinson on special milestone

"We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes. The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

Which celebrity has the highest net worth? Take the quiz...