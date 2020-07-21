Ellie Goulding admits she hasn't seen her mum since her 2019 wedding The star has a strained relationship with her mother

Ellie Goulding has revealed she hasn't seen her mum since her wedding last year. The Love Me Like You Do singer opened up about her strained relationship with her mother Tracey in a new interview with the Guardian. She shared: "It's frustrating because I really want to talk to you about it. But she became quite threatening when I did talk about her in the press. Discussing her was a disaster."

The 33-year-old continued: "I haven't seen my mother since my wedding [to art dealer Caspar Jopling] last year. I've done a lot of therapy about it because what I thought was fixable isn't fixable. I think a lot of women have difficult relationships with their mothers and we find it hard to talk openly about that.

"I was talking to another woman earlier today who isn't in contact with her mother and finds that deeply scarring. I hope one day I'll be able to get this off my chest. But for now I know it comes bubbling through my subconscious, through my music."

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling were married at York Minster on 31 August 2019

The hit singer tied the knot with Caspar, 28, in front of a star-studded guest list in York back in August. The couple had been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018.

Caspar also shared a beautiful photo of Ellie showing off her ring on Instagram, with the caption: "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.

"There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."