Dougie Poynter reveals why he turned down ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding's wedding invite The former lovebirds split in 2016

Dougie Poynter has revealed he was invited to ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding's wedding to Caspar Jopling last week. The former couple dated for two years before their split in 2016. Speaking to The Sun, the McFly musician confessed he felt it would have been "inappropriate" to attend. "I did [get an invite] but I didn't really think it was appropriate," he explained. Despite parting ways, Dougie insisted that he is on "totally good terms" with his ex.

Dougie Poynter and Ellie Goulding split in 2016

When Ellie and Dougie called time on their romance, the blonde beauty told The Sun it had been "tough" coming to terms with the split. The singer said that her busy touring schedule had helped her to keep her mind off things, and had nothing but positive things to say about her ex-boyfriend. "People think I'm invincible but these past few weeks have been tough," she explained at the time.

"I'm not in a relationship anymore and that's been hard." The star added: "Dougie is one of the most special people in the world... He's doing well in LA and he's still one of my best friends. I know he feels the same."

Ellie married Caspar Jopling last week

Dougie has since found love with model Maddy Elmer, while Ellie married Caspar in a star-studded ceremony at The Cathedral and Metropolitical Church of Saint Peter in York on Saturday. For the ceremony, the Starry Eyed singer looked stunning in a bespoke Chloé double crêpe gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi. The one-of-a-kind creation was embroidered with white roses and glass beads and took more than 640 hours to make. She started dating her art-dealer beau in 2017, and the pair got engaged the following year.

