Everything you need to know about Ellie Goulding's husband-to-be, Caspar Jopling Tomorrow is the big day!

Ellie Goulding is set to tie the knot with her art-dealer beau Caspar Jopling at a stunning stately home in Yorkshire on Saturday, so ahead of the big event we thought we'd help you brush up your knowledge on the singer's fiancé, because he's much more than just a pretty face!

How did Ellie and Caspar meet?

Mutual friends! Both Ellie and Caspar are close to Princess Eugenie, who most likely introduced the two. Ellie and Caspar started dating in 2017 (the first time Caspar posted a photo of Ellie – who he refers to as Elena – on his social media account was May 2017). He uploaded a snap of the singer to his Instagram with the caption: "Weekend of art, Ricky Gervais and stodgy mushroom pate." Sounds delicious! It wasn't long before Ellie packed up and moved to the Big Apple to live with Caspar, whose job was based there. When speaking to the Evening Standard in May 2019, the 32-year-old said that she had moved to New York for "love", but that she was now living in London again. It makes sense, then, that in April Caspar uploaded a snap of their stunning NYC apartment to Instagram with the caption "Last day on Greene Street, going to miss this place!" It sounds like the pair now officially call London home.

What does Caspar do for a living?

Caspar was born in Yorkshire and educated at Eton College. He later attended Harvard University, and while he was a student there he studied Film Studies and History of Art and Architecture. When at Harvard, Caspar was also something of a sports star. Not only was he on the University's rowing team, but he even represented Team GB in 2010's Youth Olympics. Next for Caspar was an internship at Christie's auction house and a few written art reviews on the Huffington Post. What’s he up to nowadays? Well, according to his LinkedIn profile, Caspar works at Sotheby's, specializing in strategy and corporate development.

When did Caspar and Ellie get engaged?

Prepare to swoon, because the story of Ellie and Caspar's engagement is adorable. On 7 August 2018, Caspar took to Instagram to announce that he and Ellie would be getting married. He shared a beautiful photo of Ellie sporting a giant ring, and captioned the image: "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today." The pair also announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

How did Caspar propose?

Ellie spilled the beans on Caspar's proposal to Jonathan Ross, admitting that her husband-to-be might have jumped the gun a little. It all happened when the pair were enjoying a few drinks while they tried to piece together a puzzle. Caspar soon got bored with the challenge and decided to pop the question instead. Ellie explained: "I think he got a bit over-excited and proposed the week before he was planning. We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. Anyway, I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason." Sounds dreamy!

Where and when are Ellie and Caspar getting married

Caspar and Ellie will be tying the knot at a lavish ceremony on 31 August. The wedding will take place at York Cathedral and afterwards, the bride and groom will head to Castle Howard - a lavish stately home in North Yorkshire - for a festival-themed reception. On Wednesday photos revealed that preparations for the big day were well underway, with staff busy at work erecting marquees, teepees, and a stage as the wedding is said to be festival themed. The guest list is as star-studded as they come, and includes the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Ed Sheeran and Karlie Kloss just to name just a few. Casual.

What has Caspar said about their romance?

When it comes to Ellie, Caspar certainly isn't one for holding back. He's known for gushing about his fiancée on social media, and some of his most recent posts are so lovely that they'll turn you to mush. In May, Caspar shared a candid black and white photo of him and Ellie captioned: "Three months to go. And I’m still a dork." How sweet is it that he's counting down? On her birthday he shared another picture of himself and Ellie, this time adding: "Happy Birthday darls, you rock my world." We. Can't. Even.

