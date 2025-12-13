Pregnant Ellie Goulding wows in racy red gown during glamorous evening out

Ellie Goulding wowed fans when she announced her second pregnancy with a killer bump-exposing outfit at the London Fashion Awards, and now the British pop star has dazzled us with another killer pregnancy look.

Stepping out for a performance in London, the mother-to-be, 38, this time switched up her maternity wardrobe, opting for a cherry red maxi dress with stylish tulip-style detailing. As for her glam, Ellie wore her brilliant blond locks down and sleek and chose fluttery lashes, rosy blush and nude lipstick for her winning makeup combination.

"Incredible night in Miami for @wmag’s Art Basel Celebration, thank you so much for having me," alongside three red love heart emojis," wrote the singer in the caption.

The party for the publication saw the starlet, who previously sang at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011, perform a set, a clip of which she shared in her dazzling Instagram post.

Fans were blown away with yet another brilliant maternity look from the BRIT Award-winner. "You are glowing beautifully. What a wonderful night," one fan penned. A second added: "Absolutely stunning Queen, hope you're doing well xx."

Ellie's dazzling announcement

The outing marks Ellie's first since she unveiled the news of her second pregnancy, which she did at the aforementioned Fashion Awards.

For the occasion, Ellie chose a tailored black capri pant, which she paired with a simple black crop top, allowing her beautiful bump to be shown.

© Getty Images Ellie announced her pregnancy at the Fashion Awards

It's safe to say that walking the red carpet in her ensemble filled her with confidence. She wrote shortly after the event: "So grateful to have attended the Fashion Awards with the visionary Willy Chavarria, wearing a look that was a little bit custom, a little bit archive. Only on a night like this, could Willy be the one to empower me and make me feel my absolute bestttt."

But it wasn't just Ellie who revealed the news she was expecting, as Sienna Miller also announced that she is expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Oli Green.

© Getty Sienna Miller also announced her pregnancy news

Contrasting Ellie's cool-girl look, Sienna chose to display her blossoming bump wearing a floor-length chiffon Chloe gown with a pair of white knickers.

Who is Ellie's partner?

Ellie is welcoming her baby with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, 28. She likes to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, but what we do know is that the couple have been romantically linked since July and went public with their romance in September this year.

© Getty Ellie was previously married to her ex-husband Casper

Beau has even featured in the racy music video for her comeback song, Destiny. Meanwhile, the singer is already a doting mother to her son, Arthur, whom she shares with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling. Ellie and Caper married in August 2019 and announced their separation in February 2024.

Ellie wrote at the time: "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further."