Princess Beatrice has penned a heartfelt song for her "dearest friend" Ellie Goulding. Ellie was taking part in the 'Text To All' segment of Michael McIntyre's Big Show on Saturday night, which sees Michael borrow a celebrity guest's phone and send a message to all the people in their contacts. Ellie, who was sat in the balcony of the London Palladium with husband Casper Jopling, nervously giggled as Michael sent the following text: "This might sound a bit weird but I'm writing a song all about you. I'd love some help with the lyrics." Continuing under the guise of Ellie, he added: "What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I'm in the studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x."

After reading out a reply from Ellie's father-in-law, Michael asked the star, "Who's Beatrice?" to which Ellie nervously answered: "She's a very good friend of ours." "She's not in the royal family?" the chat show host pushed - to which Ellie nodded and said, "Yeah." Michael then read out Beatrice's lyrics: "My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn't a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme."

Ellie has long been a close friend of Beatrice, with the royal and her sister Eugenie both in attendance at Ellie and Casper's wedding in August. The siblings aren't Ellie's only connection to the royal family. In 2011, the 32-year-old singer performed a cover of Elton John's Your Song during Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. She was also a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in 2018.