Amanda Holden holidays with Piers Morgan in France The X Factor star shared a photo on Instagram

Amanda Holden has joined Piers Morgan in France!

The Britain's Got Talent star revealed on Thursday that she was spending some time in the sun with the Good Morning Britain host, when she shared a photo of herself posing with some fans – revealing Piers captured the sweet moment on his iPhone.

The doting mum hilariously explained in the caption: "Thrilled to be known & asked for a photo from these lovely children from the #netherlands and the #photographer @piersmorgan (no clue who he is.)"

Amanda and her family have been away since Friday, while Piers has been abroad for a few days longer.

However, unfortunately for Piers, his holiday didn't get off to the best start.

The doting dad revealed on Monday that he'd torn a tendon in his right leg and was having to use crutches to get around.

He announced the news on Instagram, sharing a snapshot showing him posing with his three sons – Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert - in Saint Tropez. He wrote: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day 2 of a 6-week holiday)."

Amanda, however, seems to be having the time of her life, and wowed followers over the weekend when she posted a stunning photo of herself in the pool.

The glamorous snapshot showed the blonde beauty wearing a light pink bikini and sunglasses as she lay in a turquoise pool.

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "Winging it [red heart emoji] #inflatables." Her celebrity friends were quick to compliment her, with This Morning host Ruth Langsford commenting: "Wow....what a shot!"

Musician and radio presenter Myleene Klass posted a row of fire emojis in response, while TOWIE star Gemma Collins gushed: "Go on Amanda… must recreate."

Amanda's other fans were also full of praise for her holiday look, commenting: "A true angel," and: "You look fabulous."

