Amanda Holden shares stunning picture of 'future super model' daughter Lexi The family are currently on holiday abroad

Amanda Holden and her family are currently enjoying their summer holidays abroad and the Heart Radio star has been sharing several pictures of her daughters – much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a stunning photo of herself and daughter Lexi, 14, and fans couldn't help but comment on how incredibly gorgeous she is.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns fans with first holiday photo - and we need her daring outfit

Amanda with her daughter Lexi

"Wow ... Lexi is insanely beautiful and such a lovely girl x," one wrote, whilst another one commented: "Omg Amanda she is a beauty."

A third remarked: "Beautiful ladies! You make gorgeous children Amanda!"

Swimwear designer and Amanda's good friend Melissa Odabash was left speechless and revealed that she would love Lexi to model her swimwear in the future. "Omg my future super model how stunning is Lexi," she wrote.

The star hasn't disclosed her holiday destination but has been sharing several pictures

RELATED: Amanda Holden debuts grand home entrance at Surrey mansion

The gorgeous mother-and-daughter photo came hours after the 49-year-old treated fans to a glamorous shot showing her wearing a light pink bikini and sunglasses as she lay in a turquoise pool.

Her feet and ankles were dipped into the water, but most of the star's body rested on a huge pool inflatable that was shaped like a pair of angel wings. The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "Winging it [red heart emoji] #inflatables." Her celebrity friends were quick to compliment her, with This Morning host Ruth Langsford commenting: "Wow....what a shot!"

Amanda stunned fans with her stunning bikini shot

Musician and radio presenter Myleene Klass posted a row of fire emojis in response, while TOWIE star Gemma Collins gushed: "Go on Amanda… must recreate." Amanda's other fans were also full of praise for her holiday look, commenting: "A true angel," and: "You look fabulous."

The star was spotted leaving Heart Radio on Friday on a motorbike after presenting her last show for a little while. While Amanda hasn't revealed her exact location, it seems that she's enjoying a summer break abroad as lockdown restrictions start to ease. And she's clearly making the most of her time away.