Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is her double in sweet new photo The Heart FM star also revealed her eight-year-old’s new obsession

Amanda Holden's youngest daughter is growing up fast! On Monday, the Heart FM star took to Instagram with a brand new photo of the pair together, and revealed that it had been Hollie who had captured the sweet snapshot. She explained: "#HRH has her sister's old phone and is obsessed with doing selfies!!"

Fans and famous friend were quick to comment on the photo, with many remarking on the striking similarities between the pair. "Double of you!" Lucy-Jo Hudson wrote, while another fan joked: "Like mother, like daughter!" A third told the star: "This might be the cutest selfie ever! I might need some tips please!"

Amanda and her family are currently enjoying a summer holiday together. The star was spotted leaving Heart Radio on a motorbike last week after presenting her last show for a while. While Amanda hasn't revealed her exact location, it seems that she's enjoying a summer break abroad as lockdown restrictions start to ease. And she's clearly making the most of her time away.

The 49-year-old star previously shared an incredibly glamorous pool snapshot showing her wearing a light pink bikini and sunglasses as she lay in a turquoise pool.

The star is currently soaking up the sun on a family holiday

With her feet and ankles dipped into the water, most of the star's body rested on a huge pool inflatable that was shaped like a pair of angel wings. The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "Winging it [red heart emoji] #inflatables." Her celebrity friends were quick to compliment her, with This Morning host Ruth Langsford commenting: "Wow....what a shot!"

Amanda shares two children with her record producer husband Chris Hughes: 14-year-old Lexi and little Hollie. The Britain's Got Talent judge has kept her fans entertained during lockdown by chronicling the different methods she's used to keep herself and her family busy and entertained. These have included taking the bin out in an evening gown and heels, organising a virtual disco for Hollie, and making funny TikTok videos with both her daughters.