Piers Morgan defends Amanda Holden amid Phillip Schofield feud

Piers Morgan has thrown his support behind his friend, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, amid reports of her feud between her and This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield. Both Amanda and Phillip have been dominating headlines this past week after it was sensationally claimed that the pair have fallen out over covering Holly Willoughby on the ITV daytime show during her time in Australia. After appearing on Heart Radio alongside Amanda on Thursday, a listener tweeted to Piers: "Good for you Mr Morgan. At a time when Amanda is getting such a lot of unnecessary criticism for being honest, it's good to see she has some genuine friends."

In response to the tweet, the outspoken Good Morning Britain host replied: "Trust me, Amanda Holden is one of the nicest and most genuine people in this tawdry business - and I've met most of them..." Piers, 54, and Amanda, 48, have been friends ever since they worked together in the early series of Britain's Got Talent - from 2007!

Amanda, who is still one of the original judges on the BGT panel, was hoping to replace Holly whilst she filmed I'm A Celebrity in Australia. According to Amanda, the presenting gig - which was offered to her in the first place - was given to Rochelle Humes as Phillip allegedly told bosses not to give the role to Amanda.

After the report came out last weekend, Phillip expressed his sadness over the claims, tweeting: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better."

However, just hours later, Amanda revealed that Phillip refused her attempt to smooth things over earlier this year. Appearing on her Heart FM radio show on Monday, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed she tried to extend an "olive branch" but said her advances were "ignored". She told co-host Jamie Theakston: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?"

