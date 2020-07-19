Amanda Holden thrills fans with stunning new photo – and we have pool envy! The Britain's Got Talent star is making the most of the sunshine

If you're in search of some summer inspiration, look no further than Amanda Holden's latest photo, which she shared to Instagram on Sunday. The glamorous snapshot showed the blonde beauty wearing a light pink bikini and sunglasses as she lay in a turquoise pool.

Her feet and ankles dipped into the water, but most of the star's body rested on a huge pool inflatable that was shaped like a pair of angel wings. The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "Winging it [red heart emoji] #inflatables." Her celebrity friends were quick to compliment her, with This Morning host Ruth Langsford commenting: "Wow....what a shot!"

Musician and radio presenter Myleene Klass posted a row of fire emojis in response, while TOWIE star Gemma Collins gushed: "Go on Amanda… must recreate." Amanda's other fans were also full of praise for her holiday look, commenting: "A true angel," and: "You look fabulous."

The star was spotted leaving Heart Radio on Friday on a motorbike after presenting her last show for a little while. While the star hasn't revealed her exact location, it seems that she's enjoying a summer break abroad as lockdown restrictions start to ease. And she's clearly making the most of her time away.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old posted a photo of herself at the dinner table in a stunning green and white print dress by Melissa Odabash, the same brand responsible for her gorgeous pink bikini. With the first snapshot, Amanda wrote in the caption: "#vacances #rosé familytime."

The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two children with her record producer husband Chris Hughes: 14-year-old Lexi and eight-year-old Hollie. She has kept her fans entertained during lockdown by chronicling the different methods she's used to keep herself and her family busy and entertained.

These have included taking the bin out in an evening gown and heels, organising a virtual disco for Hollie, and making funny TikTok videos with both her daughters.

