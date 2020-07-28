David Tennant has some exciting news - and fans can't get enough The Doctor Who star has recorded more podcast episodes

David Tennant has delighted his fans after it was confirmed his popular podcast is coming back for a second series.

David Tennant Does A Podcast With... is returning on all podcast providers from 11 August, and will continue with its theme of intimate conversations with the biggest names in film, TV, comedy and politics. In the next instalment, the Doctor Who actor talks to Big Bang Theory and Hollywood star Jim Parsons in the first episode.

Other episodes will feature the legendary Dame Judi Dench, The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, musician Tim Minchin, Star Trek's George Takei, The Good Fight and Vera star Cush Jumbo and acting royalty and star of Succession, Brian Cox. More names are expected to be announced soon.

David's move into podcasts may not have been the predicted, having starred in TV shows such as Doctor Who, Good Omens and Broadchurch, but with 10million downloads and counting, he has certainly created another hit.

David Tennant Does A Podcast With... is coming back

In his first season, guests included Olivia Colman, Michael Sheen, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Garner and Tina Fey.

After the news was announced, fans rushed to social media to rejoice. One wrote: "I wish I could 'like' this tweet a million times!!!! Why does Twitter have only one like button?!" Another remarked: "I love this podcast, David is so natural and the guests are always interesting. They're there for a great chat, not to sell their latest marketing, can't wait for more. And, a TV series please!"

Some of the guests David will chat with

A third fan revealed his hopes for a Doctor Who collaboration, saying: "I cannot wait for this, as I loved the first series. I'm hoping we might get more Dr Who interviews, as I'd love to hear David interviewing @JohnBarrowman, @billiepiper and @FreemaOfficial about their time on the show. It'd be awesome hearing David and Matt Smith together too!"

