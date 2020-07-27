David Tennant makes major faux pas – and it's all thanks to wife Georgia! Georgia confessed all on social media

David Tennant's wife Georgia has shared details of a hilarious recent exchange between the couple on Instagram. The mother-of–five posted a screenshot of a text conversation with her husband, in which she incorrectly informs him it's his former co-star Michael Sheen's birthday. "It's Michael's Birthday x," Georgia begins. "Sheen? X," David replies. "Yes x," his wife states.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant Unveils Beautiful Garden

"It's his birthday in 5 and a half months. But he was very happy to hear from me x," David then informs her. "That made me laugh so much I did a little wee! X," Georgia admits. Captioning the screenshot, the actress joked: "I'd make an excellent PA."

Georgia's quick wit and wicked sense of humour have earned her a legion of loyal fans on social media. In one of her previous posts, she shared a photo of a burnt meal, tagging her eldest son Ty and joking, "Dinner's ready, darling," along with the hashtag #stayinandburnsh**.

Georgia shared the couple's text exchange on Instagram

Fans are full of praise for the down-to-earth star, with one recent comment stating: "The best thing about becoming a fan of David Tennant was getting to know Georgia Tennant." A second added: "Your hashtags give me life!!"

David, 49, and Georgia, 35, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant And Michael Sheen Star Together In Staged

Georgia is the daughter of Peter Moffett – known by his stage name Peter Davison – and Sandra Dickinson. Peter, 68, has starred in a number of British shows, from All Creatures Great and Small, to At Home with the Braithwaites and The Last Detective. He famously portrayed the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, from 1982 to 1984. American-British actress Sandra, 71, appeared in the 1981 TV adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and famously starred in the Birds Eye Beefburger TV adverts in the 1970s.