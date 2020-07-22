Georgia Tennant touches upon joys of motherhood in rare selfie with baby Birdie The actress shares five children with David Tennant

Georgia Tennant has delighted her fans after sharing the most gorgeous photo with her youngest child, Birdie. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Doctor Who star - who is married to fellow actor David Tennant - was clearly feeling sentimental as she reflected on the joys of motherhood.

GALLERY: Inside David and Georgia Tennant's adorable family album

Alongside the rare selfie, Georgia gushed: "Sometimes a baby falling asleep on you is about the best thing that has ever happened and there is no place you'd rather be. Other times you need to wee. #myweebaby."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares rare video of daughter Birdie crawling

The snap itself showed the doting mum-of-five squinting towards the camera lens, whilst her sleeping baby daughter – whom she welcomed in October – cuddled up close to her chest.

MORE: David and Georgia Tennant celebrate exciting news with rare selfie

Fans of the star were quick to relate, with one writing: "Miss that sort of snuggle, the smell, the warmth, the little breathing, so relaxing." Another remarked: "I miss my son sleeping on my chest. I watched A LOT of daytime TV back then." A third post read: "Two beautiful girls! David is a lucky lucky guy!"

Georgia shared this cute snap with her baby girl

Earlier this month, the actress revealed her little baby is now crawling. "Instagram vs reality," she captioned two Instagram photos, the first of which showed a picture-perfect snap of Birdie taking careful steps through an open field. However, the second photo revealed David sprinting away from his daughter to get out of the shot!

MORE: Georgia Tennant defends breastfeeding photo after it was removed

Georgia and her husband David are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. The Harry Potter actor adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.