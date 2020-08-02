Ayda Field shared a gorgeous new photo of her husband Robbie Williams and their two oldest children to Instagram on Sunday – but it soon started a debate! The snap showed Robbie holding hands with seven-year-old Teddy and five-year-old Charlie as they headed towards a row of boats.

Taken from the back, the picture showed the children wearing shorts and T-shirts and carrying black rucksacks, while Robbie wore a vest and shorts as well as a mask over his mouth. Many of Ayda's fans, however, were concerned that her husband wasn't wearing the face covering properly. One commented: "Robbie set an example and get that mask on properly please."

Others chimed in: "Rob be a good example wear the mask properly or pack it away in a plastic bag when you are out with the kids at the fresh air. So many people do it wrong," and: "Perfect disguise [laughing emojis] (don't forget to wear over the nose too)." Not all of Ayda's followers were in agreement, however, and some of them defended Robbie.

Robbie's wife Ayda shared the sweet family photo to Instagram

Their comments included: "There is nobody around them there. They are about to get on their yacht," and: "He’s outside with his own kids and I can’t see anyone else nearby!" Other fans of the couple were simply happy to see the behind-the-scenes glimpse into Robbie and Ayda's life.

One gushed: "Aww I love seeing Rob with his family. His kids. Always wanted to see him happy," while another added: "Family days, nothing like it." The Williams clan spent lockdown in their spacious mansion in Los Angeles, but several fans spotted that they appeared to be enjoying a summer break in Geneva.

Robbie originally hails from Stoke on Trent, while his wife is a Los Angeles native. The couple married in 2010 after dating for four years. Since then, they have welcomed four children: Teddy, Charlie, daughter Coco, one, and son Beau, who was born in February.

