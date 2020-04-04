Ayda Field and Robbie Williams find genius way to shake up self-isolation – see pic The former X Factor judges are on lockdown in their LA home

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are currently self-isolating with their four children in their Los Angeles home. After a few weeks on lockdown, it's perfectly understandable to miss your usual routine, so Ayda and Robbie have introduced a genius concept to help them feel slightly more 'normal' in these worrying times – "formal Fridays". The coupe shared a gorgeous snap on Instagram of themselves dressed-up to the nines, with Robbie wearing a blue checked suit and Ayda in clashing animal print and florals.

WATCH: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's growing family

Captioning the post, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams Shave your legs, wash your hair, cause it's officially FORMAL FRIDAYS at the Williams House #ourhouse #formalfridays #whynot #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx." Fans of the couple loved the idea and took to the Instagram comments to say so. One follower simply said: "Brilliant idea!" while another gushed: "Wow you two look gorgeous xx." A third added: "Fabulous... love you guys looks like so much fun living with the Williams’s family."

Robbie and Ayda have introduced 'formal Fridays'

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for the Williams family after Robbie re-joined his wife and their kids, Teddy, Charlton, Coco and newborn baby Beau. Robbie, 46, had been self-isolating away from his family for three weeks, and Ayda caught the heart-melting moment the Angels singer was reunited with his family on Instagram.

In the clip, the couple's eldest children, daughter Teddy and son Charlton, run towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their Los Angeles mansion. Ayda captioned the post: "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx".

Robbie enjoyed an emotional reunion with his kids

Robbie later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Ayda even uploaded a series of snaps of her husband spending some more quality time with their kids writing: "Me and my boo."

