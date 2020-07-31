Ayda Field pens heartfelt tribute to her 'soulmate' on anniversary of her death Robbie Williams' wife was feeling emotional on Friday

Ayda Field penned a heartfelt tribute to her "soulmate" on Friday to mark 23 years since the sad passing of her grandmother.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of her beloved relative on Instagram, Ayda confessed that she was the "most important person in my life".

Captioning the black and white snap, Ayda wrote: "23 years ago today, I lost the most important person in my life. To say my grandmother was my soul mate, would be an understatement.

"Not a day goes by that I don’t long for her to be in my life...to witness my journey, hold my hand, and love me. Mamie, you continue to inspire me in all ways, and walk alongside my spirit everywhere I go. And thanks to your love of Edith Piaf, I always have a little piece of La Vie En Rose in my heart AWxx."

Fans were quick to send their condolences, with many commenting on how similar Ayda looks to her late grandmother. One wrote: "Sending you so much love." "You look so much like your grandmother," added another.

Ayda Field lost her grandmother 23 years ago

A third penned: "Bless. What a woman she must have been." A fourth added: "Oh you like her, so strong and beautiful. She is so proud of you."

Ayda's touching tribute comes after it was revealed that she and husband Robbie Williams have had to postpone their vow renewal due to COVID-19.

The couple were set to mark their tenth wedding anniversary this year by walking down the aisle again, with their nearest and dearest gathering at their Beverly Hills residence for the special occasion. Sadly, coronavirus has meant that travel is currently restricted.

Robbie told the Mirror: "I don't think this year because we would like to do that in front of lots of people. We would like our friends to be there. It is more momentous than any of the records sold or Brits won or the massive tours. It is more important than that and bigger that I have actually achieved that and been a good boy and a good husband."

