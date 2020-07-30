Ayda Field and Robbie Williams undeniably have one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness, having been together since 2006. However, things weren't always perfect as the mum-of-four confessed there was a "fork in the road" before she got a ring on her finger!

Speaking in this week's episode of Postcards from the Edge with Ayda Williams, the 41-year-old admitted to her guest - American musician Eve - that she was forced to sacrifice her career in order to have a future with her now husband.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams share glimpse of their date night

"I met Rob in the very beginning of 2007 and we weren't even engaged or anything and we went to look at this house in Wiltshire and he kind of convinced me to move," she shared. "I was kind of still really in the throes of my career and I remember I was so in love with him but there was no ring on the finger. He definitely had disappointed me in the past so there was this real conflict."

Ayda - who shares children, Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, one-year-old Colette and six-month-old Beau with Robbie - explained how the British singer urged her to turn down a big television role.

"I finally agreed to go over there [Wiltshire] and the day we got there and we landed I got offered another sitcom and he said, 'turn it down, I want you to be with me,'" she added. "That was the moment like the fork in the road.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2010

"Like no one had ever offered me a series before, I had to work hard and I said no to it. And he said it was in that moment that he said he knew that he would always protect me and always take care of me. But I didn't know it at the time!"

On how much she loves British people, Ayda revealed that her husband restored her faith in men. "I didn't really know much about anything until Rob grabbed me and dragged me to the other side of the world," she said.

"When I was dating in LA, which was awful and tragic, I always felt like a square peg in a round hole, like I was crazy too and no one got my sense of humour," the actress continued. "Everyone was so literal, there was no outside the box really and then I met Rob and he had this wicked sense of humour that was textured and layered and had dark and light.

"And he kind of opened my world and when I got to England I felt like I had found my spirit animal people. Because they tell it to you how it is, none of this fake bullshit. They'll be [explicit] to your face and great to your face and I love that!"

