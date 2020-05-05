Ayda Field shares a VERY cheeky photo of Robbie Williams! 'Rear of the year 1997' The couple are at home in LA with their four children

Ayda Field had a surprise in store for Instagram followers this week. The 40-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to share a cheeky photo of her husband, Robbie Williams, in their LA home. The image shows Robbie with his back to the camera, as he looks out from a small balcony with one arm in the air. Most noticeably, however, his trousers are down around his ankles, his bare bottom on display. Ayda set the photo to some music – Take That's Everything Changes – and added the hashtags #mancrusheveryday #cheekyboy #rearoftheyears1997 #takethat.

Ayda Field has shared a very cheeky photo of husband Robbie on Instagram

Ayda and Robbie, 46, are self-isolating in one of their three homes with their children, Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, who was born earlier this year. The famous couple have been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown, sharing intimate glimpses inside their family life; from videos of their kids, to photos displaying their beautiful mansion. Like most parents, however, they're trying to keep their children occupied now that schools and nurseries are closed during this challenging time.

MORE: Ayda Field shares photo of her children's homeschooling set up – and it looks so fun!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shares video of Robbie Williams singing with daughter Teddy

Just last week, Ayda revealed that one of the ways their older daughter Teddy is being entertained is by playing her toy piano and performing songs with her dad. Ayda shared a heartwarming clip on Instagram, which showed Teddy playing an original composition, while Robbie sang lyrics which included "Caught in a bit of my soul, in a bit of my heart..." The mum-of-four wrote: "@robbiewilliams has Teddy writing his songs now. Teddy made this up and daddy sang along #fatherdaughterduet #musicfamily #familyfirst #hittingthehighnotes AWxx."

MORE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three luxurious homes in LA, London and Malibu

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie Williams dances inside her children's playroom

Of course, the Williams clan have plenty of space in their LA home to keep their children happy during lockdown – including a huge playroom, which featured in one of Ayda's recent videos. And when the weather is warmer, the family also has plenty of outdoor space they can relax in, including a never-ending garden where they like to eat dinner, a swimming pool with a child-proof fence and tennis courts which Charlie has previously used as a racetrack for his toy car.