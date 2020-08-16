Eamonn Holmes has posted the sweetest video to his social media, all about one of the biggest loves of his life: his rescue dog, Maggie! The presenter took to Twitter, where he retweeted a post by Times Radio, who had interviewed him about his beloved pet.

Their post read: "Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes tells @timesradio the heartwarming story of meeting his rescue dog Maggie for the first time," and it showed a video of DJ Petrie Hosken speaking to the This Morning co-host.

She introduced their conversation by saying: "Eamonn Holmes met a black crossbreed Maggie from the Dogs Trust Harefield, he fell in love with her instantly and decided to rehome her."

READ: Ruth Langsford comforts tearful Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

Petrie then called the 60-year-old "one of her favourite two-legged creatures." Eamonn quipped: "If I had the affection and attention from any human that my dog has, I would die happy."

He then went on: "It is the affection that you get unconditionally from an animal that makes you fall in love... I don't believe that when you go to adopt you do choose the dog, the dog chooses you and then the magic happens."

The dad of four shared how he came to meet his canine companion a decade ago, revealing that his Sky colleague Jacquie Beltrao asked him to go with her to a Dog's Trust event. Despite first telling Jacquie, "I'm not into dogs," Eamonn says: "She wore me down and I was taken aback and put under the spell.

"I could see all these dogs and nobody loved them and I thought why have they been cast out of homes. Then I realised it wasn't all tales of abandonment and cruelty… their owners had died and their owners had become sick and it was just a story of completing the circle and it was a circle of love."

Here's my Love Story 💓

Maggie and Me. 🐶🐕 https://t.co/pnj70Oa06C — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) August 14, 2020

Eamonn opened up about his love for his dog Maggie

Eamonn went home and spoke to his wife Ruth Langsford and son Jack, now 18, about adopting Maggie, and they decided to go back to see her after their Easter break. When they returned to the shelter, however, the little dog had been adopted. "My face sank," Eamonn confessed.

Just as the family were leaving, however, a dog walker brought Maggie back from a walk, as it turned out her new owner had to return her. Eamonn recalled that little Maggie ran straight over to Jack.

MORE: Ruth Langsford films inside stunning living room at home with Eamonn Holmes

"She jumped up on my son and he fell to his knees and the dog sort of cuddled and hugged," the former GMTV frontman said, before concluding: "The dog chose Jack, that was the story, it was meant to be." Eamonn captioned the heartfelt video: "Here's my Love Story [heart emoji] Maggie and Me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.